'We care about development and strengthening of participation finance,' says Fatih Karahan

Turkish central bank prioritizes price stability despite ongoing wars, says bank governor 'We care about development and strengthening of participation finance,' says Fatih Karahan

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye strictly prioritizes ensuring price stability, and ongoing wars do not change this determination despite their impact on the disinflation process, the bank's governor said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Anadolu's Participation Finance Summit in Istanbul Financial Center, Fatih Karahan noted that the global economy passed through a period where geopolitical developments and increasing uncertainties remained decisive.

Karahan explained that the increases in energy prices continued to negatively affect the inflation outlook on a global scale, and Türkiye felt the impacts of these recent developments on its inflation and external balance outlook.

Stating that the bank clearly saw the impacts of the war in the April inflation data, Karahan reported that the bank expected energy-driven effects to continue in the short term.

"The reflections of these effects on the medium-term inflation outlook will take shape with our monetary policy stance, and we will carefully evaluate these factors while making monetary policy decisions in the upcoming period," Karahan noted.

Karahan reiterated that their main priority as the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye was to ensure price stability, and the war did not change their resolve, even though it affected the disinflation process.

"We will not allow the deterioration observed in inflation to spoil the medium-term outlook," the governor declared.

Karahan stated that recent geopolitical developments caused significant increases in energy prices, and both crude oil and natural gas prices hovered above their pre-war levels.

The governor explained that while the volatility in oil prices decreased slightly in the recent period, it still remained above its historical average, and notable increases occurred in industrial metal and agricultural commodity prices in addition to energy.

Expressing that these developments negatively affected the global inflation outlook while increasing cost pressures, particularly on energy-importing countries, Karahan said annual inflation hit 32.4% in April and the bank saw the reflections of global developments in domestic inflation as well.

Karahan pointed out that inflation remained high despite covering significant ground in disinflation compared to the peak reached in May 2024.

He noted that the disinflation trend in basic goods and services groups continued at a slower pace in the first four months of the year.

- Participation finance sector

"We care about the development and strengthening of participation finance," he emphasized, adding that one of the long-standing structural issues of the economy was the failure to reach the savings level needed for investments, which chronically caused a current account deficit.

The governor explained that domestic savings needed to increase for a permanent solution to this problem, making the deepening of the financial system and the inclusion of resources into the system highly important.

Emphasizing that they evaluated the participation finance sector as a crucial component for macroeconomic stability at this exact point, Karahan added that the sector contributed to the deepening of the financial system by increasing financial inclusion and expanding the savings base.

Karahan noted that the financial system's increased access to different segments also held importance for the effectiveness of the monetary policy transmission mechanism, and they cared about the development and strengthening of participation finance within the Turkish financial system from this perspective.

The growth pace of the participation finance sector accelerated in the recent period, the governor underlined.

Providing information on the steps they took regarding the participation finance sector, Karahan stated that the sector showed rapid growth in Türkiye, especially over the last 15 years, and its share in the banking sector rose from 4.6% to 9.5%.

Karahan stated that the bank gradually implemented necessary new regulations, changes, and alternative methods in the operational framework, contracts, and instruments since 2010 for participation finance institutions to access the liquidity facilities provided by the central bank.

The governor noted that one of the most important results of these efforts was ensuring participation finance institutions gained access to open market operations on equal terms with other banks.