Türkiye’s flag carrier enhances pilot training quality with new simulator procurements from Havelsan, Canadian Aviation Electronics, while joining sustainable aviation fuel fund SAFFA to reach carbon reduction goals, says chair

Turkish Airlines inks new major deals at UK airshow Türkiye’s flag carrier enhances pilot training quality with new simulator procurements from Havelsan, Canadian Aviation Electronics, while joining sustainable aviation fuel fund SAFFA to reach carbon reduction goals, says chair

Turkish Airlines signed three major agreements at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK, enhancing its pilot training quality with new simulator procurement, the flag carrier’s chair said in a recent social media post.

Murat Seker stated that Turkish Airlines signed a contract with Turkish firm Havelsan for some eight full-flight simulators and four flight training devices, as well as with Canadian Aviation Electronics for seven full-flight simulators and two flight training devices.

Seker welcomed the developments as milestone steps to further strengthen the flag carrier’s training infrastructure to meet its growing need for pilots as the air carrier’s fleet expands.

He noted that these orders cover various narrow- and wide-body aircraft types.

Seker stated that Turkish Airlines also inked to join the Sustainable Aviation Financing Alliance (SAFFA) investment fund to accelerate sustainable aviation fuel production and support the sector’s carbon reduction goals.

He added that efforts are underway to reach the flag carrier’s 2033 goals via partnerships with Turkish and international stakeholders.

