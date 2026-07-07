Toyota moving production from Mexico to US, says Trump

Busra Nur Cakmak
07 July 2026•Update: 07 July 2026
Toyota is moving some of its production from Mexico to the US, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.
“Toyota is moving from Mexico to the United States (Texas!). A really big deal. Tariffs at work,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Trump last year imposed steep tariffs on trading partners, including Japan, in a bid to reduce chronic US trade deficits. To avoid the tariffs, foreign firms could alternately shift production to the US.
Last April, the Trump administration raised tariffs on foreign-made cars to 27.5% from 2.5%. The tariff rate on Japanese vehicles was later reduced to 15% in July and formally took effect in September.
Auto exports accounted for about 30% of Japan’s total exports to the US in 2023, the largest share among all sectors.