'Tariffs at work,' says US president, touting the effects of his policy of higher tariffs on imports to US

Toyota moving production from Mexico to US, says Trump 'Tariffs at work,' says US president, touting the effects of his policy of higher tariffs on imports to US

Toyota is moving some of its production from Mexico to the US, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.

“Toyota is moving from Mexico to the United States (Texas!). A really big deal. Tariffs at work,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump last year imposed steep tariffs on trading partners, including Japan, in a bid to reduce chronic US trade deficits. To avoid the tariffs, foreign firms could alternately shift production to the US.

Last April, the Trump administration raised tariffs on foreign-made cars to 27.5% from 2.5%. The tariff rate on Japanese vehicles was later reduced to 15% in July and formally took effect in September.

Auto exports accounted for about 30% of Japan’s total exports to the US in 2023, the largest share among all sectors.