TotalEnergies’ Q2 profit jumps 68% on higher oil, refining margins Net income rises to $6.03B as Middle East conflict drives crude, refined-product prices higher

French energy major TotalEnergies’ adjusted profit rose 68% year-on-year in the second quarter, supported by higher oil prices, stronger refining margins, and petroleum trading.

Adjusted net income increased to $6.03 billion from $3.58 billion, while sales climbed to $61.77 billion from $49.63 billion, the company said Thursday.

Net income attributable to shareholders more than doubled to $5.44 billion, while cash flow excluding working capital rose 48% to $9.8 billion.

Hydrocarbon production fell 4% to 2.395 million barrels of oil equivalent per day due to disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

TotalEnergies estimated that the conflict reduced quarterly production by 210,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including shut-ins in Qatar and export difficulties through the Strait of Hormuz.

Excluding the conflict’s impact, production grew more than 4%, supported by projects in Brazil, the US, Angola, and Libya.

Exploration and Production adjusted net operating income rose 64% to $3.23 billion, as the company’s average realized liquids price climbed to $91.60 per barrel.

Refining profit surges

Refining and Chemicals adjusted net operating income jumped to $1.8 billion from $389 million, driven by higher refining and petrochemical margins and strong trading.

The company’s European refining margin indicator rose to $13.50 per barrel from $4.70.

Integrated LNG adjusted net operating income fell 22% year-on-year to $807 million due to weaker gas trading and lower production in Qatar.

Integrated Power profit declined 7% to $533 million, while net electricity production rose 28% to 14.8 terawatt-hours.

TotalEnergies maintained its 2026 net investment guidance at $15 billion after investing $7.93 billion in the first half.

The board approved a second interim dividend of €0.90 per share, up 5.9% year-on-year, and authorized up to $1.5 billion in share buybacks for the third quarter.

For the first half, adjusted net income rose 47% to $11.42 billion.

Energy prices expected to remain elevated

TotalEnergies said oil prices remained above $80 per barrel at the start of the third quarter amid uncertainty regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

European gas prices are expected to remain at $16-$20 per million British thermal units, while the company forecast its average LNG selling price above $11.50.

The conflict is expected to reduce third-quarter production by 5% to 10%, depending on access to the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing armed conflict in the Middle East.