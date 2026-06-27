Vessel sustains damage to bridge in latest maritime security incident as authorities investigate

Tanker struck by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz, crew safe, UKMTO says Vessel sustains damage to bridge in latest maritime security incident as authorities investigate

A tanker was struck by "an unidentified projectile" while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Saturday.

In a maritime security warning, UKMTO said it had received a report from the vessel's master at 0800GMT of an incident within the strategic waterway.

"The Master of Tanker has reported being struck by an unidentified projectile," the agency said, adding that the vessel sustained damage to its bridge. All crew are safe and no environmental damage has been reported.

A map accompanying the UKMTO warning showed the incident occurred in the Strait of Hormuz off Oman's Musandam Peninsula.

UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity, as authorities investigate.

