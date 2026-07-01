Outbound shipments jump 70.9% year-on-year to record $102.25B, while trade surplus exceeds $30B for 1st time

South Korea’s exports top $100B for 1st time in June on chip demand Outbound shipments jump 70.9% year-on-year to record $102.25B, while trade surplus exceeds $30B for 1st time

South Korea’s monthly exports surpassed $100 billion for the first time in June, driven by a sharp rise in semiconductor shipments and growing demand linked to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Exports climbed 70.9% from a year earlier to a record $102.25 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

Imports rose 30.1% year-on-year to $66.1 billion, leaving the country with a trade surplus of $36.15 billion. The figure also marked the first time South Korea’s monthly surplus exceeded $30 billion.

The ministry said South Korea became the fourth country after Germany, the US and China to record monthly exports above $100 billion.

Semiconductor shipments nearly tripled in June to $44.82 billion, exceeding $40 billion on a monthly basis for the first time as global demand for memory chips remained strong.

Exports of computer products more than quadrupled to $5.41 billion, supported by increased investment in AI-related infrastructure by major technology firms.

Mobile device exports rose 51.9% to $1.55 billion, while automobile shipments increased 5.8% to $6.71 billion amid improved auto parts supply conditions.

Petroleum product exports were up 49.8% to $5.59 billion, largely due to higher prices, while petrochemical exports rose 18.8% to $4.07 billion.

Shipments of ships, displays and steel products also increased by 12.9%, 37% and 9.6%, respectively.

By market, exports to China jumped 92.1% to $20 billion, supported by demand for chips, petrochemicals, machinery and mobile devices.

Shipments to the US rose 78.6% to $20 billion, helped by expanding AI server investment. Exports to Southeast Asia increased 86.6% to $18.3 billion, while those to the EU climbed 31.8% to $7.62 billion.

In the first half of the year, South Korea’s exports reached a record $496.7 billion, up 48.4% from the same period last year.

Semiconductor exports surged 163% year-on-year in the January-June period.

The ministry said strong chip exports tied to AI server demand led the country’s record first-half performance, while warning that US tariff measures, volatile oil prices and possible global economic slowdown could remain key risks in the second half.