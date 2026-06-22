Russia imposes temporary restrictions on fuel sales across several regions Gasoline and diesel sales suspended in Saratov, Omsk and Voronezh regions

Russia imposed temporary restrictions on fuel sales across several regions Monday amid high demand, said local authorities.

In the Saratov region, gasoline sales to individual customers will be temporary limited to 30 liters (7.9 gallons) per vehicle from June 23 to June 30, regional Gov. Roman Busargin said on Telegram.

"This forced measure is necessary in order to reduce unjustified excitement and possible speculation in the fuel market," he said.

In the Omsk region, authorities have imposed temporary restrictions on gasoline and diesel sales at gas stations to prevent "artificial demand at gas stations and speculation,” regional Gov. Vitaly Khotsenko said on Telegram.

Under the restrictions, fuel can only be dispensed directly into vehicle tanks, he said, adding that purchases are limited to 40 liters (10.5 gallons) of gasoline and 80 liters (21 gallons) of diesel per vehicle.

“At highway gas stations, the limit is 40 liters of gasoline and 200 liters (52.8 gallons) of diesel fuel. The restrictions do not apply to LPG (liquefied petroleum gas),” Khotsenko said.

In the Voronezh region, temporary restrictions have been imposed at Lukoil gas stations starting June 23.

According to a regional governmental statement, the purchase limit is 30 liters of gasoline and 60 liters of diesel fuel per vehicle, while at the highway gas stations the limit is 60 liters (15.8 gallons) of gasoline and 200 liters of diesel fuel.

“Currently, sufficient supplies of AI-95, AI-92 and diesel fuel remain at federal gas stations. Temporary stockouts at specific stations are due to logistical issues and increased demand,” regional authorities said on Telegram.

Following recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, several facilities have been shut down for maintenance, prompting Moscow to periodically impose restrictions aimed at stabilizing the domestic fuel market.

Over the past week, fuel sales restrictions were also introduced in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and in Russia's Tver region. According to local authorities, fuel in annexed Crimea is currently being sold only to government agencies, while in the Tver region, corporate clients can continue refueling without restrictions.

Russian oil producer Tatneft has introduced temporary limits on gasoline and diesel sales at its filling stations across the country after Ukraine's Defense Forces claimed that a June 12 drone strike targeted the TANECO refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan, part of the Tatneft group.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's General Staff claimed that its forces had struck 16 major Russian oil refineries and fuel terminals, taking more than 30% of refining capacity offline.