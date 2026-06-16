Food, drink, tobacco, and non-food sales led yearly increase in retail trade

Retail sales in Türkiye surge 11.4% year-on-year in April Food, drink, tobacco, and non-food sales led yearly increase in retail trade

Türkiye's retail sales surged 11.4% year-on-year in April, said the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Tuesday.

The trade sales volume edged up 0.1% in the month on a yearly basis, while wholesale trade sales fell 3.3%.

Non-food (except automotive fuel) sales climbed 14.5% in April, and food, drink, and tobacco sales rose 7.6%, while automotive fuel sales posted an increase of 2.7%.

Similarly, sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment jumped 18.6% on a yearly basis, while online sales rose 17.9%.

On a monthly basis, on the other hand, retail sales fell 1.7% in April, trade sales decreased 2.7%, while wholesale trade dropped 3.7%.