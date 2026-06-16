Retail sales in Türkiye surge 11.4% year-on-year in April

Mucahithan Avcioglu
16 June 2026•Update: 16 June 2026
Türkiye's retail sales surged 11.4% year-on-year in April, said the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Tuesday.
The trade sales volume edged up 0.1% in the month on a yearly basis, while wholesale trade sales fell 3.3%.
Non-food (except automotive fuel) sales climbed 14.5% in April, and food, drink, and tobacco sales rose 7.6%, while automotive fuel sales posted an increase of 2.7%.
Similarly, sales of computers, books, and telecommunications equipment jumped 18.6% on a yearly basis, while online sales rose 17.9%.
On a monthly basis, on the other hand, retail sales fell 1.7% in April, trade sales decreased 2.7%, while wholesale trade dropped 3.7%.