Al Hamla tanker estimated to have loaded more than 209,000 cubic meters of LNG at Ras Laffan facility

QatarEnergy's 1st empty LNG tanker enters Gulf after war to load at Ras Laffan Al Hamla tanker estimated to have loaded more than 209,000 cubic meters of LNG at Ras Laffan facility

An empty liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker owned by QatarEnergy entered the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the war in the Middle East began, reaching Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility for loading.

Developments around the “reopening” of the Strait of Hormuz are being closely watched under the memorandum of understanding reached between the US and Iran, after LNG trade from QatarEnergy’s Ras Laffan facility was severely disrupted during the US/Israeli-Iran war that began Feb. 28.

The LNG tanker Al Hamla, owned by QatarEnergy, became the first empty LNG vessel to enter the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz to load from Ras Laffan after the war.

The vessel is estimated to have loaded more than 209,000 cubic meters of LNG from the facility.

According to an analysis by data analytics company Kpler, the development came after signs that QatarEnergy was repositioning its fleet and amid rising expectations that maritime transport through the Strait of Hormuz could begin returning to normal.

MarineTraffic data showed that Al Hamla is currently at the Ras Laffan Port.

* Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu in Istanbul