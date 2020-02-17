Paul Doany takes angel investment business school helm
School offers advantages with training programs, workshops, master classes, webinars, and presentations
ISTANBUL
The World Business Angel Investment Forum (WBAF) announced on Monday that veteran investor Paul Doany assumed the presidency of the forum's business school.
The forum announced global faculty members of the WBAF Business School during a ceremony at the WBAF World Congress 2020 in Istanbul.
Doany, the chairman of ICT/Renewable Energy Ventures, was announced as the rector of the school during the ceremony.
Participants can join the school's free programs during the congress.
The two-day congress kicked off on Monday, hosting hundreds of participants from 92 countries and 132 international speakers on 24 panels, including angel investors, venture capitalists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and business leaders.
The event, for which Anadolu Agency is the global communications partner, is expected to be attended by 1,500 delegates.
The forum said in a press release: "The WBAF Business School has finalized its three-department structure: the Global Entrepreneurship Department, the Global Investment Department, and the Global Mentorship Department."
Doany is a senior advisor to the WBAF and the former CEO of telecommunications giant Turk Telekom.
The school offers advantages with a wide variety of training programs using a range of input -- like case studies, panel discussions, workshops, master classes, webinars, and presentations.
The school has also 50 selected faculty members with a successful entrepreneurial background from 32 countries.
Israel Pons, the honorary president of the Latin America and the Caribbean Angel Investors Federation, Inderjit Singh, the president of the World Entrepreneurship Forum, Maryam Najafi, the vice president of the Global Startup Committee of WBAF, headed three departments of the school.
Among faculty members were former ministers, high-class directors, and well-experienced investors.Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.