Novartis to buy UK biotech Myricx Bio for up to $1.5B Deal to strengthen Swiss drugmaker's oncology pipeline with next-generation antibody-drug conjugate platform

Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis said Monday it has agreed to acquire UK-based biotechnology firm Myricx Bio for up to $1.5 billion to expand its oncology pipeline.

Novartis said in a statement that Myricx Bio, a privately held company, is developing a new class of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) using N-myristoyltransferase inhibitor payloads.

Under the agreement, Novartis will pay $1.1 billion upfront, with up to $400 million in additional milestone payments.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Novartis said the acquisition would strengthen its oncology pipeline and accelerate the development of next-generation targeted drug conjugates using novel payload mechanisms.

Myricx's platform is designed to deliver cancer-killing payloads directly to tumor cells and could help overcome limitations associated with widely used ADC payload classes, including TOPO-1 inhibitors.

The UK biotech is developing two lead ADC candidates targeting B7-H3 and HER2, with potential applications across multiple solid tumors.

Fiona Marshall, president of Biomedical Research at Novartis, said ADCs have become an important component of cancer treatment, but new payload mechanisms are still needed to overcome resistance and broaden their benefit for patients.

Novartis said the acquisition aligns with its strategy of expanding innovative oncology platforms, including radioligand therapies, to develop more durable cancer treatments.