German carmaker signs memorandum of understanding with Tytan Technologies for vehicle-based drone defense systems

Mercedes-Benz joins Europe’s defense push with anti-drone vehicle deal German carmaker signs memorandum of understanding with Tytan Technologies for vehicle-based drone defense systems

Planned cooperation focuses on modified G-Class and Sprinter models as mobile platforms for protecting people, critical infrastructure

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with German drone defense startup Tytan Technologies to develop vehicle-based anti-drone systems, becoming the latest European automaker to move closer to the defense industry as the region increases military spending.

The agreement was signed Thursday on the sidelines of ILA 2026, the International Aerospace Exhibition in Berlin.

Under the planned cooperation, Mercedes-Benz will provide vehicles for mobile air defense and mission platforms designed to counter small drones and protect people and critical infrastructure.

The system, called “Drone Defender,” is expected to use modified Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicles and Sprinter vans as mobile platforms for drone defense and deployment systems.

The G-Class could serve as a platform for vehicle-based drone defense and mission operations, while the adapted Sprinter could be used as the basis for a mobile drone carrier.

The companies did not disclose a timetable for the project or the scale of potential investment.

The move comes as European countries seek to strengthen domestic defense production following Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has increased demand for air defense, drone and counter-drone systems.

Drone warfare has become a central feature of modern conflicts, prompting governments and defense companies to accelerate the development of systems capable of detecting, tracking and neutralizing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz is not the only European automaker exploring defense-related cooperation.

Renault has announced drone-related projects for military and civilian use, while Volkswagen has reportedly explored cooperation with defense companies on missile-defense components.

The European auto industry has been under pressure from weaker vehicle demand, slower-than-expected electric vehicle adoption, competition from Chinese manufacturers and higher financing costs.

Defense-related partnerships are increasingly seen as a potential way for industrial companies to use existing manufacturing capacity, engineering expertise and supply chains in a sector where demand is expanding rapidly.

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius has previously said the company would be open to playing a role in strengthening Europe’s defense capabilities if such activity made economic sense.