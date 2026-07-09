German automaker sells 417,800 cars in April-June, while sales in China plunge 30%

Mercedes-Benz car sales fall 8% in Q2 as China demand weakens German automaker sells 417,800 cars in April-June, while sales in China plunge 30%

Mercedes-Benz Cars’ global deliveries fell 8% year-on-year in the second quarter, weighed down by a sharp decline in China despite growth in Europe and North America, the German automaker said.

The premium carmaker sold 417,800 cars this April-June, while total Mercedes-Benz Group sales, including vans, fell 6% to 511,900 units, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The company said sales outside China rose 3% for cars and vans combined, supported by stronger demand in key Western markets and new model launches.

China remained the main drag on performance, with Mercedes-Benz Cars deliveries in the country dropping 30% to 98,600 vehicles.

The company cited a weaker overall market, cautious consumer sentiment, intense competition, and the timing of current product ramp-ups as factors behind the decline in China.

By contrast, Mercedes-Benz Cars sales rose 4% in Europe to 166,400 units, including a 6% increase in Germany to 56,000 vehicles.

North America sales jumped 13% to 91,300 vehicles, while US deliveries rose 10% to 81,900.

The company’s battery-electric vehicle sales offered a brighter spot. Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 52,900 fully electric vehicles globally in the second quarter, up 51% from a year earlier.

In Europe, fully electric car sales jumped 87% to 43,500 units, raising the BEV share to 26%.

Group-wide battery-electric vehicle sales, including vans, rose 50% to 63,000 units.

Mercedes-Benz Vans sales were broadly stable at 94,100 units in the second quarter, supported by growth in Europe and North America, while electric van sales jumped 46%.

The results come as Germany’s premium automakers face continued pressure from weaker demand in China and stronger local competition, particularly in electric and high-end segments.

Mercedes-Benz said it expects to sell more cars and vans in the second half of the year than in the first half as more new models reach markets and order books remain well filled.