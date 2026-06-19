Airport records 88% on-time departure rate, highest among Europe’s 20 busiest airports, according to EUROCONTROL

Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen named Europe’s most punctual airport Airport records 88% on-time departure rate, highest among Europe’s 20 busiest airports, according to EUROCONTROL

Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport ranked first among Europe’s 20 busiest airports for on-time departures, the airport operator’s chief said on Friday.

Faruk Kacir, head of airport operator HEAS, said Sabiha Gokcen achieved an 88% on-time departure rate, citing the latest Network Performance Report published by the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL).

In a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Kacir said the airport outperformed the European average punctuality rate of 72%.

He attributed the achievement to the airport’s operational infrastructure, effective air traffic management, coordination among stakeholders and sustainable development strategy.

Kacir said the airport is preparing for future growth through investments including a second runway, new apron areas, terminal expansion projects and digital transformation initiatives.

He also thanked air traffic controllers, airlines, ground handling companies, airport personnel and other stakeholders for their contribution to the airport’s performance.

Located on the Asian side of Istanbul, Sabiha Gokcen International Airport is one of Türkiye’s busiest aviation hubs, serving both domestic and international destinations.

The airport handled 48.4 million passengers in 2025, including 21.2 million on domestic routes and 27.2 million on international flights, according to airport data.