MarineTraffic says at least 4 laden tankers reactivated AIS Tuesday, after loading crude at Iran’s Kharg Island earlier this year

Iran-linked tankers reappear on tracking systems near blockade boundary after US framework deal MarineTraffic says at least 4 laden tankers reactivated AIS Tuesday, after loading crude at Iran’s Kharg Island earlier this year

Several Iran-linked oil tankers reappeared on ship-tracking systems near the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea blockade boundary following the June 14 memorandum of understanding framework, according to MarineTraffic on Wednesday.

Citing Kpler and MarineTraffic data, the ship-tracking platform said through US social media firm X that at least four laden tankers reactivated their Automatic Identification System (AIS) signals on Tuesday, after loading crude at Iran’s Kharg Island earlier this year.

The vessels’ reappearance came after weeks of heightened uncertainty over shipping flows in the region, where the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and blockade-related restrictions had disrupted tanker movements and forced many vessels to operate with limited visibility.

According to MarineTraffic, the very large crude carriers (VLCC) Hero II and Diona, each carrying around 2 million barrels of crude, were sailing southeast at speeds of 9.5 to 11 knots and appeared to have moved past the Gulf of Oman-Arabian Sea blockade boundary. Neither vessel had declared a next destination.

MarineTraffic also reported that the Suezmax tanker Sonia I followed a similar outbound route, while Amber, another laden VLCC, reactivated the AIS near the eastern mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, though limited movement data was available.

The platform said the legal backdrop remained unclear, but added that the near-simultaneous reactivation of the vessels suggested coordinated operator decision-making rather than isolated commercial moves.

On Tuesday, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported that a number of Iranian ships passed through the area and continued their voyages without interference.

According to the report, a VLCC was sailing from international waters toward Iranian ports after passing through the blockade zone.

The AIS is an electronic tracking system used by vessels to transmit their identity, position, course, and speed, allowing maritime authorities, ship operators, and tracking platforms to monitor vessel movements.