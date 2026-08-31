1st review of Ukraine’s $8.1B EFF program completed in July, next steps under discussion

IMF mission begins talks with Ukrainian authorities on economic outlook, 2027 budget 1st review of Ukraine’s $8.1B EFF program completed in July, next steps under discussion

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission began talks with Ukrainian authorities and other stakeholders on Monday, focusing on the economic outlook, reform commitments under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Ukraine’s draft state budget for 2027.

The mission is led by Gavin Gray, the IMF’s mission chief for Ukraine, the Fund’s Ukraine office said in a statement.

The discussions will assess Ukraine’s progress on macroeconomic and structural reforms agreed under the current EFF program, as well as the government’s plans for next year’s budget.

The mission follows the first review of the new four-year EFF program, which provides Ukraine with access to about $8.1 billion, the statement said.

The IMF Executive Board approved the first review in July, clearing the way for the disbursement of about $690 million.

The new EFF arrangement, agreed between IMF staff and Ukrainian authorities in late 2025, is intended to support macroeconomic stability, debt sustainability and external viability while advancing structural reforms and governance measures.

The talks come as Kyiv prepares its 2027 budget amid continued wartime spending and significant financing needs.

The Ukrainian government is seeking to secure continued international financial support while maintaining economic stability and implementing reforms required under its IMF program.