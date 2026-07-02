Sharp decline in chipmaker, AI stocks lead to broader market downturn, overshadowing progress in peace talks, optimistic comments from central bankers

Global markets trade negative amid tech stock decline, all eyes turn to US nonfarm payrolls Sharp decline in chipmaker, AI stocks lead to broader market downturn, overshadowing progress in peace talks, optimistic comments from central bankers

Global markets saw a negative trend come to the fore due to sharp declines in the shares of tech and artificial intelligence (AI) firms, while all eyes turned to the release of US nonfarm payroll data on Thursday.

Concerns that rising chip prices could potentially affect the sector at large led to sharp declines in tech stocks. Investors also questioned whether tech firms increasing their AI spending will have near-term positive results, which drove down risk appetite in global markets.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, speaking at a policy panel at the European Central Bank (ECB) forum in Portugal, said inflation expectations and inflation-related risks had eased in recent weeks, while market volatility had declined and bond yields had fallen. He reiterated the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

US President Donald Trump said the ongoing peace negotiations with Iran in Qatar were proceeding as intended, while Vice President JD Vance echoed his remarks.

The US’ Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell 0.7 points month-on-month to 53.3 in June, below market estimates, signaling a slowdown in sector expansion.

The US’ manufacturing sector PMI fell 1.2 points to 53.9 in June, while private-sector employment rose 98,000 in the same month, below market expectations.

May's private-sector employment figure remained at 122,000, comprising an increase of 96,000 jobs in the services sector and by 2,000 in manufacturing.

The US 10-Year Treasury yield is trading flat at 4.49%, while the US Dollar Index is hovering just below its previous close at 101.3 on Thursday.

Brent crude oil fell 0.4% to $71 per barrel after positive comments from US and Iranian officials during the talks. It is trading at $70.8 per barrel on Thursday.

Gold rose 0.8% and is trading at $4,065 per ounce, supported by Warsh’s comments on inflation and weaker-than-expected ADP private-sector employment data.

Analysts say that a healthy trend in nonfarm payrolls would signal the strength of economic activity in the US, leading to volatility in interest rate expectations.

The New York Stock Exchange ended Wednesday lower due to selling in tech stocks, as shares of chipmakers Micron, Broadcom, and Nvidia dropped 10.6%, 2.2%, and 1.3%, respectively.

Shares of US technology giant Meta rose 8.8% after it was revealed that the company plans to expand its cloud infrastructure and commercialize its excess AI computing capacity.

The ISM manufacturing PMI and broader US manufacturing PMI showed a slowdown despite coming in above 50, falling short of expectations, and driving the decline in the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones fell 0.03%, the S&P 500 0.22%, and the Nasdaq 0.66% on Wednesday. American indexes started Thursday on a mixed trend.

At the same time, with the exception of Germany, European stock markets declined on Wednesday amid Middle East developments.

The eurozone’s preliminary consumer price index (CPI) for June fell 0.1% month-on-month, defying expectations, while it rose 2.8% year-on-year, below estimates. This followed a 0.1% monthly and 2.8% yearly rise in May. The slowdown in June was due to declining oil prices.

Despite these developments, the ECB may hike rates this year. Analysts say that even though the inflation in the eurozone is slowing, it is still above the bank’s 2% target. This means that so long as it hovers near 3%, the possibility of rate hikes will be on the table.

The eurozone’s manufacturing PMI for June came in at 51.4, while Germany’s figure was 50.3, both above estimates, indicating that economic activity accelerated.

The UK announced its defense investment plan, driving European defense firms’ shares.

ECB President Christine Lagarde, speaking during the Portugal forum’s policy panel on Wednesday, said risks in the global economy are more broadly balanced now than a few weeks ago, and that the stagflationary environment is behind us.

The UK’s FTSE 100 fell 0.38%, Italy’s FTSE MIB 30 0.15%, and France’s CAC 40 0.79%, while Germany’s DAX 40 gained 0.18% on Wednesday. European indexes opened Thursday mixed.

The selling pressure in tech stocks on the New York Stock Exchange spilled over into Asia on Thursday.

Shares of South Korean tech firms SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics lost 9% and 7.3%, respectively.

Near the close, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell by 1.7%, South Korea’s Kospi Index by 5.6%, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index by 0.9%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose by 1.2%.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim