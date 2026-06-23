US dollar continues to climb, bringing down gold prices, while AI sector developments affect pricing and American defense shares fall

Global markets trade mixed as Fed may maintain hawkish policy and tech firms need more cash US dollar continues to climb, bringing down gold prices, while AI sector developments affect pricing and American defense shares fall

Global markets are trading on a mixed trend despite positive developments amid diplomatic talks between the US and Iran, as the Fed is expected to maintain its hawkish monetary policy stance next year and concerns over tech firms’ growing cash needs overshadow the growing optimism.

Qatar and Pakistan announced that American and Iranian officials agreed on a roadmap to reach a final agreement within 60 days. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a 60-day temporary general license permitting the production, delivery, and sale of Iranian oil.

Growing expectations of a future shift toward a more hawkish monetary policy led to a rise in risk aversion in the markets.

All eyes turned to the US first-quarter final gross domestic product (GDP) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index to be released this week.

Sector-specific Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data to be released worldwide on Tuesday are expected to provide insight into the global economy.

Meanwhile, having recently begun trading on the Nasdaq, SpaceX announced it will launch its first unsecured senior bond offering, while the proceeds from the sale will be allocated to repaying existing bridge loan debt, causing concerns over the pressure artificial intelligence (AI) and tech firms may face over borrowing and cash needs.

Following these developments, the US 10-Year Treasury yield rose 5 basis points to 4.51% and settled at 4.5% on Tuesday.

The US Dollar Index climbed 0.2% on Monday to 101, extending its rally into the fourth trading day, while trading flat on Tuesday.

Gold fell 1.7% on Tuesday at $4,120 per ounce amid rising Treasury yields and a strengthening US dollar, while Brent crude is trading down 0.5% at $77.3 per barrel.

Developments in the AI sector affected pricing on the corporate front, as Google’s parent firm Alphabet’s shares dropped 5% after two key researchers departed to join competitors.

Shares of some defense firms fell after US President Donald Trump summoned major contractors and the Defense Department officials to the White House to discuss the country’s ammunition stockpiles.

Lockheed Martin shares dropped 3.4%, L3Harris Technologies 3%, Northrop Grumman 2.7%, RTX Corp. 2%, and General Dynamics 1.9%.

The S&P 500 fell 0.37% and the Nasdaq 1.33%, while the Dow Jones rose 0.29% on Monday. American indexes opened Tuesday mixed.

Meanwhile, developments in US-Iran negotiations and political uncertainty in the UK drove European stocks to a mixed trend and all eyes turned to the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde’s speech.

The ECB decided to raise its three main rates by 25 basis points at its June meeting to ensure inflation stabilizes at the medium-term target of 2%. Lagarde said the decision rendered the bank well-positioned to navigate the war-induced uncertainty.

British premier Keir Starmer resigned and said the Labour Party did not want him to lead in the upcoming elections.

The UK’s FTSE 100 fell 0.72%, Germany’s DAX 40 0.62%, and France’s CAC 40 0.25%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB 30 traded flat on Monday. Index futures in Europe opened Tuesday on a negative note.

As for Asia, the risk sentiment from the US and Europe influenced the markets on Tuesday, while South Korea’s Kospi Index saw a massive decline amid the resurgence of existing concerns over AI firms and investors’ profit-taking motives.



Japan’s June manufacturing PMI came in at 54.9, above estimates, while its services and composite PMIs stood at 51.8 and 52.5, respectively, signaling an acceleration versus the previous month.

The US dollar/Japanese yen exchange rate rose to 161.9, its highest since July 3, 2024.

Japanese finance minister Satsuki Katayama held a meeting with Bessent online to discuss global financial markets, including developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

Near the close, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.2%, South Korea’s Kospi Index 7.4%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index 0.8%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index 1.6%.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim