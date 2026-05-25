Competition fuels spending on chips, data centers and energy infrastructure while governments expand regulation

Global AI race drives record investment boom as demand surges across sectors Competition fuels spending on chips, data centers and energy infrastructure while governments expand regulation

Intensifying global competition in artificial intelligence (AI) has triggered record levels of investment as rapid adoption across industries and rising demand for the technology fuel spending on chips, data centers and energy infrastructure.

Billions of dollars invested in companies such as Nvidia, AMD, Microsoft, Google and Huawei have reached a scale with direct implications for energy, semiconductor and defense sectors.

Amid intensifying competition, private-sector AI investments by countries reached $757.3 billion during the 2013-2025 period, according to a recent report by Stanford University.

The largest increase came last year when companies invested a combined $344.7 billion in AI, a 127.5% jump from the previous year. Nearly half of total AI investments over the 13-year period were made in 2025 alone.

American firms accounted for $285.9 billion of total investments last year, followed by Chinese firms with $12.4 billion in disclosed investments and UK firms with $5.9 billion. Some countries and companies have not publicly disclosed investment figures.

The report showed total AI investment, including corporate and other categories, reached $581.7 billion, rising 129.9% year-on-year.

The United States ranked first with 1,953 funded firms, followed by the United Kingdom with 172 and China with 161.

China continued to lead in AI-related publications, citations and patent grants, securing 35 patents last year alone.

While the Stanford report did not include figures for Türkiye, Ankara has updated its strategy with a new action plan expected to be announced following Eid al-Adha.

Türkiye previously adopted six priorities and 119 measures under its national AI strategy for the 2021-2025 period, with broader goals aimed at strengthening future AI investments.

The rapid spread of AI has also increased pressure to establish regulatory frameworks addressing social, ethical and security concerns associated with the technology.

Data security, copyright protection, misinformation, personal privacy and algorithmic transparency have emerged as central issues in AI policymaking globally.

The EU AI Act, security-related debates in the United States and China’s state-centered model illustrate differing regulatory approaches.

G20 countries had no AI-related laws in place in 2016, but that figure had risen to 150 by the end of 2025.

The United States leads with 25 laws, followed by South Korea with 17, and both France and Japan with 10 each.

AI technologies continue transforming sectors across healthcare, agriculture, transportation, energy, defense, banking and finance.

In agriculture, AI is being used to improve production efficiency, optimize resource use and reduce climate-related impacts on farming. Sensors, satellite imagery and drone technologies help determine irrigation needs, fertilizer use, crop health and harvest timing.

In healthcare, AI has enabled advances in early diagnosis, medical imaging, drug development, patient monitoring and personalized treatment. Expanded mobile capabilities have also increased its use in applications including remote surgery.

In transportation and logistics, AI supports route optimization, traffic management, fuel efficiency, autonomous vehicle technologies and supply chain planning. Self-driving vehicles and smart transportation systems are increasingly being integrated into daily life, according to the Stanford study.

AI applications in energy and industrial sectors are increasingly used to support renewable energy production, predict system failures and improve operational efficiency.

In defense, AI has become central to autonomous systems, image processing, target identification, electronic warfare, cybersecurity, simulation and decision-support technologies. AI systems have also seen extensive use in recent conflicts, including the Middle East war.

In banking and finance, AI is widely applied in fraud detection, credit risk analysis, customer behavior modeling and personalized services, allowing many transactions to be completed without visiting physical branches.

The rise of AI-driven fraud and other forms of misuse has also become a major policy concern as governments increasingly view AI as a key economic factor affecting productivity, service exports, production capacity and global competitiveness.

*Writing by Emir Yildirim in Istanbul