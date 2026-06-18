ifo Institute expects German economy to grow 0.8% in both 2026 and 2027, with next year’s forecast revised down from 1.2%

Germany’s 2027 growth outlook cut as Mideast energy shock weighs on recovery ifo Institute expects German economy to grow 0.8% in both 2026 and 2027, with next year’s forecast revised down from 1.2%

Germany’s ifo Institute lowered its growth forecast for next year, citing the economic impact of the Mideast conflict and the resulting energy price shock.

The Munich-based institute said Thursday that it expects German gross domestic product to expand 0.8% in both 2026 and 2027.

The 2026 forecast was left unchanged, while the 2027 projection was revised down from 1.2% in March.

“While a massive energy price shock caused by the Middle East conflict is slowing down the economy, a highly expansionary fiscal policy is supporting growth,” said Timo Wollmershauser, head of forecasts at ifo.

“The economy is currently being shaped by conflicting forces,” he added.

ifo said the energy shock is expected to reduce growth by 0.4 percentage points in both 2026 and 2027, while expansionary fiscal policy will add 0.5 percentage points to growth in each year.

The institute said it expects the German economy to stagnate temporarily in the second quarter but avoid recession.

Wollmershauser said the recovery should resume in the summer quarter and gain pace toward year’s-end, provided that the Mideast conflict eases.

Inflation is forecast to rise to 2.9% this year before easing to 2.7% in 2027, while core inflation is expected to increase from 2.4% to 2.7%.

ifo warned that higher energy prices are eroding household purchasing power and weighing on private consumption.

The institute said Germany’s budget deficit is expected to rise from 2.8% of GDP in 2025 to 4.1% in 2026 and 4.9% in 2027, exceeding the EU’s 3% Maastricht threshold.

It also estimated that higher imported energy prices will cause about €34 billion ($39 billion) in purchasing power losses this year and next.

The forecast assumes that the Mideast conflict will deescalate in the coming weeks and that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen.

ifo warned that renewed escalation would keep energy prices elevated and deepen the economic slowdown.