Essen-based company says 2,150 of planned job cuts to be in Germany

German chemicals firm Evonik to cut 3,200 jobs worldwide by 2029 Essen-based company says 2,150 of planned job cuts to be in Germany

German specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries said Thursday that it will cut around 3,200 jobs worldwide between 2027 and 2029 as part of an extended cost-cutting and restructuring program.

The Essen-based company said the measures, agreed to by its executive board and employee representatives, will affect all business and administrative units worldwide.

Of the planned job cuts, 2,150 positions will be eliminated in Germany, Evonik said.

The company said it sees significant savings potential through higher efficiency, digitization, and outsourcing, while options for offshoring are also being examined.

Evonik said its existing “Tailor Made” efficiency program, launched in 2023 and aimed at cutting around 2,800 positions by the end of 2026, will be extended until the end of 2029.

“The global political situation remains uncertain, and economic growth is persistently weak. At the same time, international competition is becoming increasingly fierce,” CEO Christian Kullmann said in a statement.

“We must become stronger in this environment. Our fate is in our own hands, and we are determined to seize our opportunities,” he added.

Thomas Wessel, the company’s chief human resources officer, said the job cuts would remain “socially acceptable,” adding that details would be finalized with social partners in the coming weeks.

Evonik also said it will discontinue its global polyester business in 2027, affecting sites in Witten and Marl in Germany, as well as Shanghai, China.

The company said the polyester business generates annual revenue of around €150 million ($172 million) but has not been profitable for years.

The Witten site, which employs 266 people, will be closed in 2027, while 45 jobs will be cut in Marl and 35 positions at the production plant in Shanghai.

Evonik, active in more than 100 countries, generated sales of €14.1 billion and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of €1.9 billion in 2025. The company employs around 31,000 people globally.