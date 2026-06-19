Warsh’s 1st monetary policy meeting as Fed chair highlights shift in communication strategy, while 5 new working groups point to broad review of how central bank operates

Fed Chair Warsh's first meeting signals new era at US central bank Warsh’s 1st monetary policy meeting as Fed chair highlights shift in communication strategy, while 5 new working groups point to broad review of how central bank operates

Fitch Ratings’ Olu Sonola says Kevin Warsh era may signal 'a new leadership chapter, but not a new inflation regime'



US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s first monetary policy meeting at the helm of the central bank signaled a new phase in the Fed’s communication strategy and internal policy framework, while keeping price stability at the center of its mandate.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), meeting on June 16-17, held the federal funds rate steady in a range of 3.5%-3.75%, in line with market expectations.

The decision was unanimous, but the Fed’s updated projections pointed to a more hawkish policy bias than at the previous meeting.

The Fed’s “dot plot,” which shows policymakers’ individual expectations for future interest rates, showed that 9 of 18 officials penciled in at least one rate hike this year. Eight officials projected no change, while only one forecast a rate cut.

ING Regional Head of Research for the Americas Padhraic Garvey said the main takeaway from Warsh’s first meeting was the Fed’s firmer message on inflation.

“What was interesting from Warsh’s first FOMC outcome is a clear message to markets that the Federal Reserve sees inflation as an issue to be solved, and if they do identify an inflation problem, they are prepared to act,” Garvey told Anadolu.

“Not exactly what was expected when President Trump gave the job to Warsh. But it does add a proper layer of credibility to Warsh’s FOMC,” he said.

Garvey said rate hikes do not necessarily need to be delivered, but cannot be ruled out.

“We don’t think the Fed needs to hike. But we can’t rule out a hike. Importantly, if there was a hike, we’d expect to see it subsequently reversed. The curve structure telegraphs this.”

Warsh avoids own forecast, keeps distance from dot plot

One of the most closely watched elements of the meeting was whether Warsh would submit his own rate forecast.

Garvey noted that the dot plot contained 18 projections instead of the usual 19, indicating that Warsh likely did not participate in the exercise.

“There are only 18 dots versus the usual 19, so it appears, as broadly expected, Kevin Warsh decided not to enter a prediction, having said in the past that the Fed's record was ‘abysmal’ and that he saw little value in it,” he said.

At his post-meeting press conference, Warsh avoided giving explicit guidance on the likely path of interest rates.

Instead, he repeatedly emphasized the Fed’s commitment to price stability.

“This Committee will achieve price stability,” Warsh said, adding that policymakers were “clear and united” on that goal.

Shorter statement marks communication shift

Warsh’s first meeting also produced an immediate change in the Fed’s written communication.

The post-meeting statement was sharply shorter than previous versions. While earlier FOMC statements often exceeded 300 words, the latest statement was roughly 130 words.

Warsh said the statement was intended to be shorter, simpler and more factual, with forward-looking guidance removed because policymakers agreed it was not well suited to the current policy environment.

He also announced the formation of five working groups that will review the Fed’s communication, balance sheet management, data use, productivity in an era of transformation, and employment and inflation frameworks.

Analysts say the working groups could lead to changes in how the Fed publishes minutes, structures press conferences and communicates policy decisions.

Such a shift could give the Fed more flexibility, but may also make it harder for the central bank to control the policy narrative and could leave markets more exposed to misinterpretation and volatility.

'New leadership chapter, but not a new inflation regime'

Olu Sonola, head of US economics at Fitch Ratings, said Warsh’s first meeting did not suggest a fundamental change in the Fed’s inflation stance.

“The Fed has been burned by inflation once in the last 5 years. It has no interest in touching the stove again,” Sonola told Anadolu.

“The Kevin Warsh era may signal a new leadership chapter, but not a new inflation regime. The tone still sounds Powell-like: price stability is non-negotiable, credibility is the asset to defend, and the central bank has no appetite for another ‘transitory’ embarrassment.”

Sonola said Middle East developments could still ease energy-driven inflation risks if they prove durable, but energy is not the Fed’s only concern.

“There is early evidence that price pressures may be extending beyond energy, and if that broadening continues, the central bank will have to act. The Fed’s bias is no longer patience. It is preemption,” he said.

Sonola said the Fed and its officials may need to speak less frequently, but not at the expense of transparency.

“A better approach would be more disciplined communication: fewer unnecessary speeches and interventions, but continued clarity on the framework, the data, and the conditions that would drive policy decisions.”

Dot plot may be scrapped

Garvey said another notable feature of Warsh’s approach was the emphasis on a unified FOMC message.

“Again and again he emphasized that the entire FOMC was on board with the notion that the Fed will achieve price stability,” he said.

Garvey said markets would not welcome signs of a divided FOMC, adding that the main difference from the Powell era could be the future of the dot plot.

“In terms of difference with Powell, the first is that the dot plot is likely to be scrapped,” he said.

On market implications, Garvey said the hawkish shift was “classically not good for the front end” of the yield curve, but could theoretically calm longer maturities if investors conclude the Fed is prepared to act against inflation.

He said the immediate reaction to the FOMC decision was a flatter curve, while the 10-year yield moved back toward the 4.45% area.

“What’s interesting is the breakout of this - the breakeven inflation rate fell, while the real rate rose,” Garvey said.

“Our bottom line view from all of this is that long-dated yields are liable to remain sticky to the upside.”