FACTBOX - SpaceX enters elite club of top firms after record $75B IPO $1.77 trillion valuation ranks Elon Musk's space and AI conglomerate 8th among world’s largest companies by market capitalization

SpaceX’s record initial public offering has pushed Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite internet company into the upper tier of the world’s largest companies by market capitalization, adding a major new name to a ranking dominated by technology, artificial intelligence and semiconductor firms.

The company priced its initial public offering at $135 per share, raising about $75 billion and giving SpaceX a market value of $1.77 trillion.

The valuation put SpaceX eighth among the world’s largest companies by market capitalization, behind Broadcom at $1.83 trillion, as of Thursday's market closing prices and ahead of Saudi Aramco at $1.75 trillion and Tesla $1.25 trillion.

Unlike most companies at the top of the global market-cap table, SpaceX operates in a capital-intensive industry built around rocket launches, satellite communications, defense-related contracts and long-term space infrastructure.

It has become one of the most closely watched companies in the world over the past decade, driven by reusable rocket technology, NASA missions, the Starlink broadband network and its broader ambition to reduce the cost of access to space.

Starlink has expanded into residential, business, maritime, aviation and government services, making satellite internet one of the company’s most important growth drivers.

The listing marks a major shift in the global market-cap table. For years, the top ranks have been led by US technology platforms, chipmakers and Cloud-computing companies, while Saudi Aramco has remained one of the few non-US names among the largest firms. SpaceX adds a company whose valuation is tied to launch services, satellite-based connectivity and future orbital infrastructure.

Nvidia remains the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, with a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion. Alphabet follows at $4.35 trillion, Apple $4.34 trillion, Microsoft $2.90 trillion and Amazon at $2.60 trillion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, ranks sixth with a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, reflecting its central role in global semiconductor manufacturing. Broadcom ranks seventh at $1.83 trillion, supported by investor demand for chip and infrastructure software firms linked to the AI investment cycle.

SpaceX ranks eighth at $1.77 trillion, followed by Saudi Aramco at $1.75 trillion and Tesla $1.25 trillion. The comparison is notable because Tesla had long been the main publicly traded company associated with Musk, while SpaceX’s listing gives investors direct exposure to another major Musk-led business with a different operating model and risk profile.

SpaceX’s offering suggests strong demand for companies associated with AI infrastructure, defense technology, satellite communications and next-generation transport systems.

The IPO debut has added a new space-focused player to the small group of companies valued above $1 trillion.