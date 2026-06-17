European stocks end mostly higher as investors track G7 summit, eurozone inflation Benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 gains 0.52%, while France’s CAC 40 bucks broader positive trend

European stock exchanges closed mostly higher Wednesday, with France the only major market in negative territory, as investors tracked the G7 summit in France and new eurozone inflation figures.

The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.52% to close at 639.31 points.

The UK’s FTSE 100 added 0.14% to 10,508.61, and Germany’s DAX 40 gained 0.1% to 24,934.67.

Italy’s FTSE MIB 30 climbed 0.31% to 52,595.23, and Spain's IBEX 35 rose 1.35% to close midweek at 19,421.90.

France’s CAC 40 bucked the broader upward trend, falling 0.2% to 8,430.79 points.

The euro/dollar parity was down 0.15% at 1.1591 as of 1720GMT.

European markets focused on the G7 summit that was attended by US President Donald Trump, as investors monitored political and economic signals from the gathering.

Data released Wednesday showed annual inflation in the eurozone rose to 3.2% in May, driven by higher services and energy costs.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU wants to sign a free trade agreement with India by the end of the year after negotiations were completed.

European Commission Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera said cross-border banking mergers should be encouraged to build a more integrated financial market in Europe, after Germany opposed Italian lender UniCredit’s attempt to acquire German rival Commerzbank.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority also announced rules requiring Google to provide greater transparency on how its search rankings work and improve search services.