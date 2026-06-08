Energy prices remain elevated as focus turns to ECB policy decision later this week

European stocks close mixed as investors monitor Middle East tensions Energy prices remain elevated as focus turns to ECB policy decision later this week

European stock markets closed mixed on Monday as investors weighed developments in the Middle East and their continued impact on energy prices and inflation.

The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.15% to close at 621.73 points.

Germany’s DAX 40 dropped 0.58% to 24,616.22, while France’s CAC 40 lost 0.23% to finish at 8,199.29.

The UK’s FTSE 100, however, rose 0.05% to close at 10,373.2, and Italy’s FTSE MIB 30 increased 0.63% to 50,208.13.

The euro/dollar exchange rate was up 0.148% at 1.154 as of 1745GMT.

Geopolitical developments in the Middle East continued to shape the direction of global equity markets. Brent crude rose to as high as $98 per barrel earlier in the day as concerns over a renewed escalation in the region intensified.

Oil prices later eased to around $94 per barrel after Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the command unit overseeing military operations, announced that military operations against Israel had been halted.

Elevated energy prices continued to fuel global inflation concerns, while investors turned their attention to the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decision due Thursday.

The bank is widely expected to raise its three key interest rates by 25 basis points at the meeting.

On the data front, factory orders in Germany fell in April at nearly twice the expected pace, pressured by weaker demand and global uncertainty caused by the latest escalation in the Middle East conflict.

In the euro area, meanwhile, investor confidence rose for a second consecutive month in June.