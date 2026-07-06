Industrial producer prices increase 0.2% month-on-month in both euro area and EU, Eurostat says

Euro area producer prices rise 5.9% in May, above expectations Industrial producer prices increase 0.2% month-on-month in both euro area and EU, Eurostat says

Industrial producer prices in the euro area rose 5.9% year-on-year in May, exceeding market expectations for a 5.7% increase, according to preliminary data released Monday by Eurostat.

Producer prices also increased 5.7% annually across the European Union.

On a monthly basis, industrial producer prices rose 0.2% in both the euro area and the EU in May, easing from increases of 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively, in April.

The annual rise was driven primarily by energy prices, which climbed 14% in the euro area and 14.3% across the EU compared with May 2025.

In the euro area, prices increased 5.5% for intermediate goods, 2.2% for capital goods and 2.8% for durable consumer goods, while prices for non-durable consumer goods fell 0.5%.

Excluding energy, producer prices rose 2.8% year-on-year in both the euro area and the EU.

On a monthly basis, intermediate goods prices increased 1.4% in both regions, while energy prices fell 1%. Capital goods prices rose 0.2%, durable consumer goods prices increased 0.3% and non-durable consumer goods prices edged down 0.1%.

Among EU member states, the largest monthly increases were recorded in Cyprus (3.6%), Ireland (2.8%) and the Netherlands (1.9%).

The steepest monthly declines were registered in Croatia (2.1%), Hungary (1.3%) and Italy (0.5%).

On an annual basis, Bulgaria posted the strongest increase in industrial producer prices at 19.3%, followed by Romania (13.5%) and Lithuania (12.3%).

Luxembourg was the only EU member state to record an annual decline, with producer prices falling 3.2%.

