EU, Kazakhstan agree to expand cooperation in energy, trade, connectivity Leaders describe partnership as increasingly important amid shifting geopolitical dynamics

The EU and Kazakhstan reaffirmed their commitment Tuesday to strengthening their strategic partnership, following talks in Brussels between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and top EU officials.

Tokayev met European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a visit aimed at advancing cooperation in trade, energy, connectivity and critical raw materials.

"The leaders welcomed President Tokayev's visit as a strong signal of the growing strategic partnership between the European Union and Kazakhstan at a time of increasing geopolitical importance for connectivity, energy security and resilient supply chains," according to a joint statement.

A key focus of the talks was the EU's Global Gateway strategy, with both sides pledging expanded cooperation in Central Asia, including in critical raw materials, renewable energy, transport infrastructure, digitalization and emerging technologies.

The leaders underlined the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and welcomed steps to enhance connectivity, including the signing of a Horizontal Aviation Agreement and progress on visa facilitation and readmission arrangements.

Several agreements were concluded during the visit, including EU support for transport connectivity through a €150 million ($170 million) European Investment Bank (EIB) financing package.

The EU also welcomed a major aviation deal between Air Astana and Airbus covering up to 50 A320neo and A321neo aircraft, valued at approximately €7.1 billion.

Both sides confirmed continued cooperation on energy, with Kazakhstan recognized as a key supplier of oil and uranium to Europe, alongside discussions on renewable energy and civil nuclear cooperation.