EASA replaces broader Middle East warning with country-specific advisories, keeps high-risk alerts for Iran, Iraq and Lebanon

EU aviation agency tells airlines to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace after US attacks EASA replaces broader Middle East warning with country-specific advisories, keeps high-risk alerts for Iran, Iraq and Lebanon

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has told airlines to avoid operating in the airspace of Iran and Iraq until Aug. 31 after recent US attacks on Iran and remarks by President Donald Trump raised concerns over renewed military escalation.

EASA said Wednesday it revised the EU conflict zone advisories for air operators in the Middle East in coordination with the European Commission and EU member states in response to the latest developments in the region.

The agency said the Integrated EU Aviation Security Risk Assessment Group decided not to extend the existing Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) covering the Middle East and the Gulf, which expires on July 8.

The broader bulletin was replaced by a dedicated information note on the Middle East and the Gulf, describing residual medium-level risks across the region.

EASA also issued separate CZIBs for Iran, Iraq and Lebanon, highlighting remaining high risks in the affected airspace.

The agency’s previous warning covered the Middle East and the Gulf more broadly and had included Lebanon, while also advising airlines to exercise caution in the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The revision follows ceasefire agreements and what EASA described as an overall reduction in short-term tensions, but the agency maintained stricter country-specific warnings where risks remain elevated.

The update came after the US launched fresh attacks on Iran and Trump said the ceasefire with Tehran was “over,” heightening concerns that the region could face renewed conflict.

The European Commission, EASA and member states will continue to closely monitor the situation to assess evolving threats and risks for EU aircraft operators, including any increase or reduction in risk, the agency said.