Supertankers carrying at least 11M barrels of crude oil from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iran cross strait amid rising post-war traffic

Daily commercial vessel traffic in Strait of Hormuz hits post-war high Supertankers carrying at least 11M barrels of crude oil from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iran cross strait amid rising post-war traffic

The Strait of Hormuz saw its highest daily ship traffic since Feb. 28 with 70 commercial vessels crossing on Wednesday.

An average of 130 ships crossed the strategically important Strait of Hormuz daily before the US-Israel-Iran War started on Feb. 28.

Ship crossings fell to 78 on the first day of the war and later dropped by up to 90% below pre-war levels.

The US and Iran reached a 14-point agreement on June 14 to end the war through negotiations, and commercial ship traffic continued to increase significantly after the deal took effect on June 18.

Data compiled from the analytics firm Kpler showed the highest daily traffic since Feb. 28 with 70 commercial ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz on June 24.

Ship crossings increased by over 100% on a daily basis.

Supertankers departing mainly from ports in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iran carrying at least 11 million barrels of crude oil were among the vessels passing through the strait on Wednesday.

Crude oil tanker on way from UAE to Greece

The Greek-flagged Prudent Warrior tanker departed from the United Arab Emirates carrying around one million barrels of crude oil and sailed toward Greece.

Greece became one of the first Western countries to receive a post-war shipment as most ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz went to Asian and African countries since the beginning of the war.

Two oil tankers carrying over 1.8 million barrels of dirty petroleum products from the United Arab Emirates and another oil tanker carrying 500,000 barrels of clean petroleum products from Kuwait also crossed the Strait of Hormuz on June 24.

Other ships passing through the strait on Wednesday included vessels carrying dry cargo, LPG, grain, and fertilizer.

The Strait of Hormuz saw nearly 20 million barrels of oil shipments daily before the war, including 15 million barrels of crude oil and five million barrels of petroleum products.

*Writing by Gokhan Ergocun from Istanbul