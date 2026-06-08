Anadolu City Economies Summit to start in Gaziantep on Tuesday Event features opening speeches by Turkish and Syria trade ministers

City Economies Summit, organized by Anadolu and hosted by Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, will begin on Tuesday to examine the revival of trade, logistics, and production ties between Türkiye and Syria, as well as prospects for regional economic integration.

Organizing at the Mavera Congress and Art Center of Gaziantep University, the City Economies Summit Gaziantep-Aleppo will gather business representatives from both countries to discuss the growing commercial relationship and the potential creation of a large-scale intermediate production ecosystem along the border in case specially regulated production and trade zones are established between Gaziantep and Aleppo.

The event will begin with opening remarks by Gaziantep Governor Kemal Ceber, Aleppo Governor Azzam Al-Gharib, Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Sahin, and Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz.

The first panel, titled New Horizons in Trade for Türkiye and Syria, is moderated by Serhat Akkan, the chief of the Economy-Finance News Department of Anadolu.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Syrian Economy and Industry Minister Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar will participate as speakers to discuss opportunities for cooperation between the two economies.

Two other panels, "Oppurtinities and Possibilities in the New Period" and "New Era in Production, Exports and Customs," will also be held at the event with parcitipation officials and business representatives from the both two countries.

A special session will feature Türkiye's Ambassador to Damascus Nuh Yilmaz to highlight the revival of trade, logistics, and production links between the two countries, while also addressing broader regional economic integration.