Summit to discuss revived trade, logistics, and production relations between Türkiye and Syria

Anadolu City Economies Summit gathers Türkiye, Syria business worlds Summit to discuss revived trade, logistics, and production relations between Türkiye and Syria

The Anadolu City Economies Summit Gaziantep-Aleppo started in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province under the leadership of Anadolu on Tuesday.

The Gaziantep Governor's Office coordinated the event, which was hosted by the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality and supported by Kalyon Construction and SANKO Holding.

Gaziantep Governor Kemal Ceber, Gaziantep Metropolitan Mayor Fatma Sahin, Aleppo Deputy Governor Mahmut Sahade, and Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz delivered the opening speeches.

The summit focused on a large-scale intermediate production ecosystem planned for the border region and related investment opportunities.

Following the opening ceremony, Anadolu Economy and Finance News Department Director Serhat Akkan moderated a session titled “New Horizons in Trade for Türkiye and Syria.”

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar participated as speakers in the session.

The ministers evaluated opportunities for cooperation between the economies of the two countries.

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Damascus Nuh Yilmaz attended a special session as a guest, which addressed revitalized trade, logistics, and production ties, alongside messages regarding regional economic integration.

Anadolu Gaziantep Regional Director Kerem Kocalar moderated a session titled "Opportunities and Possibilities in the New Era," featuring Gaziantep Chamber of Industry President Adnan Unverdi, Gaziantep Chamber of Commerce President Mehmet Tuncay Yildirim, Aleppo Chamber of Commerce President Muhammad Said Sheikh Al Kar, and Aleppo Chamber of Industry President Imad Taha Al-Kasim.

Anadolu Economic News Department Director Merve Ozlem Cakir moderated the summit’s final session, titled “A New Era in Production, Export, and Customs.”

Speakers at the final session included Ministry of Trade Customs General Director Mustafa Gumus, Gaziantep Organized Industrial Zone Chairman Cengiz Simsek, and Southeast Anatolian Exporters’ Associations Coordinating Chairman Mete Akcan.

The summit aimed to contribute to the reconstruction of Syria through a Gaziantep-centered synergy, establishing an institutional, sustainable, and high-value-added structure for Türkiye-Syria trade.

The event also sought to highlight regional production, logistics, and investment opportunities while creating lasting cooperation platforms between the public sector, private sector, and academia.

The summit, which comprehensively addressed the revitalized trade, logistics, and production ties between Türkiye and Syria, aimed to contribute to regional economic integration.

