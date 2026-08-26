Kevin Warsh’s speech on Friday to give insight into Fed’s future policy roadmap ahead of meeting in mid-September

All eyes turn to Fed chair’s statements at Jackson Hole Kevin Warsh’s speech on Friday to give insight into Fed’s future policy roadmap ahead of meeting in mid-September

Kevin Warsh, the chair of the Fed, will deliver a speech at the key banking event Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday.

This year’s event in Wyoming is bringing together central bank officials, economists, financial market particiipants, academics, and government representatives to discuss key economic issues and long-term policy challenges.

Participants this year will discuss the implications of modern digital payment infrastructure for conventional banking and adapting policies to developing financial innovations.

The two-day event has been organized by Fed Kansas City since 1978 and has historically been considered to be the one of the most established central banking events worldwide.

The symposium will allow participants to engage in discussions and economic issues on during panel discussions and Q&A sessions, as well as presentations.

Warsh was an active participant at Jackson Hole but he will be attending the event for the first time as the Fed chair.

Having replaced Jerome Powell in May, Warsh will deliver a speech on Friday that will be the central point of the conference.

All eyes in the markets turned to the clues to be derived from his speech regarding the future of the Fed’s monetary policy, ahead of the Fed’s next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Sep. 15-16.

The Fed maintained its rate in the 3.5-3.75% range at its last meeting, during which Warsh reiterated the commitment to price stability with no easing of the inflation target.

US nonfarm payrolls fell 23,000 in July, defying expectations, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, below estimates.

The US consumer price index (CPI) climbed 0.1% on a monthly basis and 3.4% year-on-year in July, within expectations.

The July employment data showed a cooling in the labor market and the CPI rate indicated continued slowdown in annual inflation.

Bond yields remain high amid rising oil price concerns, delaying the path towards reaching the inflation target.

The Treasury Department doubled the size of its long-term bond buyback operations, but it only provided a temporary easing selling pressure in the market.

Three members voted against the rate hike at the bank’s July meeting, while the hawkish tone in the meeting minutes is expected to keep the possibility of a rate hike on the table for the rest of the year.

Steven Kamin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, told Anadolu that Warsh is expected to continue making vague statements over the FOMC’s commitment to restore price stability, since the latest inflation data came in moderate.

Kamin noted that more detailed explanations of what could lead to rate cuts and what could warrant rate hikes would help calm the markets and drive down term premiums to some degree, but it is not likely to happen.

Olu Sonola, head of US economic research at Fitch Ratings, said short-term inflation pressures appear to be under control, given the ongoing Middle East instability, but policymakers still do not have the full confidence that inflation will sustainably return to 2%.

Sonola noted that there are no signs of a rate hike in the near term, as gaining the confidence over reaching 2% inflation requires caution and no policy rate changes through the end of the year.

He noted that expectations for communication are low, as Warsh is not expected to say much, since even a whiff of clear guidance on path and timing of monetary policy could immensely affect the markets.

Padhraic Garvey, head of regional research at ING Americas, stated that there was a nine-to-nine split within the FOMC in the Fed’s economic projections released in June, while Warsh would have sided with opposing a rate hike had he stated his opinion.

Garvey noted that only three of the nine members forecasting a rate hike would have voting rights this year.

He mentioned that employment and inflation data would need to convince those against a rate hike to change their views for the Fed to raise rates, saying that the Fed is expected to maintain rates until later next year.

While Warsh’s message that inflation is under control for the next 12-18 months could impact the markets, gas prices could contribute to a decline in headline inflation amid easing concerns over the war and supply constraints.

Garvey stated that housing costs are expected to downwardly pressure on overall inflation for the next 12 months.

He added that the private sector wage growth and increases in average hourly earnings are consistent with the inflation target, fueling hopes that the upward pressure on inflation due to tariffs would quickly ease.

