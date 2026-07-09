Michelin Guide-listed chef Sinem Ozler says serving official banquet was career-defining honor, with Anatolian dishes earning praise from international guests

Only female chef at NATO summit showcases Turkish cuisine to world leaders Michelin Guide-listed chef Sinem Ozler says serving official banquet was career-defining honor, with Anatolian dishes earning praise from international guests

Sinem Ozler, the only female chef among three selected to prepare the official banquet menu for international delegations attending the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, said it was a great honor to showcase Türkiye’s culinary heritage on one of the world’s biggest diplomatic stages.

Ozler, a Michelin Guide-listed chef, told Anadolu that preparations for the event had been underway for months, with her team joining the process about six weeks before the summit.

“We received several briefs and were asked to prepare proposals for different categories of official hospitality meals. For about one and a half months, we attended meetings, presented our menus, and conducted demonstrations,” she said.

She said all three chefs created menus centered on Turkish and Anatolian cuisine, reflecting the brief they had received.

“First Lady Emine Erdogan has a very special approach to this subject. As a female chef, I was also invited to take part, and that makes me very happy. Mrs. Erdogan personally took a close interest in both the menu and the hospitality arrangements,” Ozler said.

‘Every plate came back empty’

Describing the July 7-8 summit as both memorable and demanding, Ozler said the menu featured signature dishes including icli kofte, stuffed zucchini blossoms, artichokes from Urla and semolina halva, with ingredients sourced from across Anatolia.

“My section served around 300 guests. We wanted to ensure every dish was served hot without compromising quality. Every plate came back empty. For a chef, that is an incredible source of happiness. We left with immense pride and joy,” she said.

Ozler said being one of only three chefs at the summit, and the only woman among them, was a source of lasting pride.

Highlighting the value of Turkish cuisine, she also praised first lady Emine Erdogan’s efforts to promote the country’s gastronomic heritage.

“Representing Türkiye at this level has become a source of pride that I will never forget. I hope we will continue introducing our cuisine to the world on even greater platforms,” she said.