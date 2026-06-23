Music stars pay tribute to industry titan Clive Davis after his death at 94 Artists remembered legendary music executive Clive Davis as a visionary who helped shape generations of musicians

Musicians across the industry paid tribute to legendary music executive Clive Davis, who died in New York on Monday at the age of 94, remembering him as a visionary who transformed careers and helped define modern popular music.

Davis died in his Manhattan apartment, according to a statement from his family, which described him as a figure who "discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history."

Artists from multiple generations credited Davis with launching or revitalizing their careers and reshaping the music industry.

Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow said his relationship with Davis extended far beyond business.

"For fifty years we worked together, created together, argued together, and celebrated together," Manilow wrote on social media. "To Clive, it never was business. It was family."

Carlos Santana called Davis "a visionary," saying he believed in artists before others recognized their potential and understood music's power to unite people across borders and cultures.

"He dedicated his life to championing artists and helping them share their gifts with the world," Santana said in a statement.

Bruce Springsteen recalled being signed by Davis at the age of 22, saying the executive changed his life and treated him with the same respect throughout his career.

"He treated me with the same respect and kindness as a 22-year-old nobody as he did after all my success," Springsteen wrote.

Other tributes came from Alicia Keys, Patti Smith, Rod Stewart, Dionne Warwick, Michael Buble and Paul Stanley, who praised Davis for his mentorship, generosity and ability to identify talent.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Davis played a key role in the success of artists, including Whitney Houston, Janis Joplin, Alicia Keys and Santana.