Kusama, widely known as the ‘polka dot queen,’ died of multiple organ failure at a hospital in Tokyo

Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama dies at 97 Kusama, widely known as the ‘polka dot queen,’ died of multiple organ failure at a hospital in Tokyo

Japanese avant-garde artist Yayoi Kusama, widely known as the "polka dot queen," died at the age of 97 from multiple organ failure, local media reported Thursday.

Kusama, who was world famous for her polka dot imagery, pumpkin sculptures and immersive mirror-based installations, passed away on Aug. 14 at a hospital in Tokyo, said Kyodo News Agency.

With a career that spanned more than 60 years, she was a trailblazer in contemporary art and one of the most popular and commercially successful artists.

Her paintings sold at auctions for millions of dollars each.



Born in Nagano prefecture in central Japan, Kusama moved to the US in 1957 and eventually settled in New York.

She returned to Japan in 1973 and participated in the Venice Biennale in 1993 to represent the country. She later held an exhibition in 1998 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Her popular "Infinity Mirror Rooms," a series of immersive, kaleidoscopic installations, gained global popularity on Instagram in recent years.

Kusama's other acclaimed works include "Pumpkin," an installation on Naoshima, known as an art island in the Seto Inland Sea, and "Phantom Flowers" at the Matsumoto City Museum of Art.

She was awarded the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government in 2003 and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette by the Japanese government in 2006.

