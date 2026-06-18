Istanbul's 300-year-old Zincirli Han keeps Ottoman trade culture alive for tourists Historic caravanserai near Grand Bazaar draws global visitors seeking authentic Anatolian rugs, jewelry and other handicrafts from multi-generational artisans

The historic Zincirli Han, located north of Istanbul's Grand Bazaar, continues to preserve its Ottoman-era trading culture, attracting both domestic and international visitors to its centuries-old marketplace.

Built in 1708, Zincirli Han reflects the traditional inner caravanserai model that historically brought together diverse communities and commercial activities under one roof. The site served as a multicultural hub on major trade routes, with Turkish, Greek, Armenian, Jewish, Iranian and Dagestani craftspeople working side by side.

With shops on the ground floor and workshops and lodging areas above, the han served for centuries as a key stop on local and international trade routes and as a center for crafts including goldsmithing, jewelry making, carpet weaving, copperwork and antiquing.

Although the traditional master-apprentice system has weakened over time, the caravanserai remains a living reflection of Ottoman merchant culture and the Ahilik tradition of craftsmanship and quality.

Nurullah Senel, a fifth-generation carpet weaver who has worked at the han for more than 40 years selling handwoven Anatolian rugs, told Anadolu that decades-old textiles continue to attract buyers from Europe, the US and Australia.

“We only showcase products produced by the people of Anatolia for their own use — many of these were made years ago but never used, which is why even a 70-year old rug or kilim from here can look just as good as it did the first day,” he said. “Each rug is unique, and even though some rugs may resemble one another, they’re all one of a kind.”

Senel said the marketplace experiences its highest visitor numbers and sales during the extended tourist season from April through November.

“Authentic rugs and kilims are on the verge of disappearing, but not much has changed here at Zincirli Han, as we continue conducting sales alongside artisans from the past,” he added.

Mehmet Sirin, whose family has operated a traditional tea house at the han since 1955, told Anadolu that the busy atmosphere benefits local vendors.

He said that despite the rise in coffee consumption in recent years, many foreign visitors continue to show strong interest in traditional beverages such as ayran and homemade lemonade, particularly during the peak spring season.

The caravanserai is also home to specialized craftspeople such as master jeweler Munup Efe, who has spent 30 years repairing gold chains and rings in his workshop.

Efe told Anadolu that Zincirli Han's preserved architecture attracts a loyal international clientele, including regular customers from France, Germany and Spain who return annually for jewelry repair services.

Agustin Trevino, a first-time visitor from Mexico, praised the site's historical atmosphere and the hospitality of Turkish artisans, saying he enjoyed both the local culture and cuisine.



*Writing by Emir Yildirim