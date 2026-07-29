Classical crossover singer will perform at Zorlu Performing Arts Center on Jan. 7

Greek tenor Mario Frangoulis to perform in Istanbul Classical crossover singer will perform at Zorlu Performing Arts Center on Jan. 7

Greek classical crossover tenor Mario Frangoulis will return to Türkiye for a concert in Istanbul on Jan. 7, organizers said.

According to a statement from Piu Entertainment, Frangoulis will perform at the Zorlu Performing Arts Center (Zorlu PSM), presenting a program that blends classical music with selections from Broadway musicals and international favorites.

Over the course of his career, Frangoulis has appeared in productions of Les Miserables, The Phantom of the Opera and West Side Story.

He has also performed alongside internationally renowned artists including Andrea Bocelli, Lara Fabian, Sarah Brightman, Jose Carreras and Placido Domingo.

Tickets for the concert are on sale through the ticketing platform Bubilet.