Russian photographer Olesya Kurpyayeva and Italian photographer Fiorella Baldisserri capture environmental consequences of human activity, from melting permafrost in Yakutia to debris accumulating in Earth's orbit

From frozen past to crowded space, İstanbul Photo Awards put humanity's footprint in focus Russian photographer Olesya Kurpyayeva and Italian photographer Fiorella Baldisserri capture environmental consequences of human activity, from melting permafrost in Yakutia to debris accumulating in Earth's orbit

Two award-winning photographic stories — one looking deep into Earth's frozen past, the other toward an increasingly crowded future in space — have brought the environmental consequences of human activity into sharp focus at İstanbul Photo Awards 2026.

Olesya Kurpyayeva of Russia and Fiorella Baldisserri of Italy have been recognized among the winners of İstanbul Photo Awards 2026, with their work highlighting two very different but interconnected stories about humanity's relationship with the natural and technological environment.

Kurpyayeva, a photographer working for Agence France-Presse (AFP), received the Single Nature & Environment 1st Prize for her striking photograph of scientists conducting a necropsy on a remarkably preserved baby mammoth nicknamed "Yana" at North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk, Russia.

The photograph was taken on March 27, 2025, during an AFP assignment in Yakutia focused on the effects of climate change and the problems associated with melting permafrost. Yana had been discovered the previous summer near the Batagaika research station. Initially estimated to be around 50,000 years old, the mammoth's geological age was later revised to more than 130,000 years.

Kurpyayeva recalled that she had expected to take a routine photograph during a brief five-minute session in the laboratory. Instead, circumstances did not unfold as expected, forcing the team to wait.

After waiting several hours for access to the laboratory, Kurpyayeva used a box to gain a higher vantage point and planned to capture Yana's body in full. She managed to make the photograph moments before another group of journalists entered the small laboratory.

"It had been an exhausting day after an eight-hour flight from Moscow to Yakutsk, but despite the fatigue, I was pleased with the result," Kurpyayeva told Anadolu.

The recognition also encouraged her to submit the photograph to İstanbul Photo Awards after it was included among a selection of AFP's best photographs of 2025. She said it was her first experience entering a photography contest.

"I love documentary photography and documentary filmmaking," Kurpyayeva said. "Visual language is perhaps the most universal and barrier-free form of communication between people of different cultures."

She also emphasized the growing importance of documentary photography at a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping the visual landscape.

"Especially now, with the advent of AI, when we must be more attentive to visual information, the importance and value of reportage photography have greatly increased," she said.

Kurpyayeva described receiving the award notification by email as an especially exciting moment, saying the recognition has given her confidence and motivation. She also praised İstanbul Photo Awards as "one of the most prestigious awards in photojournalism" and described participating and winning as "a great honor."

Baldisserri explores consequences of humanity's reach into space

Italy-based freelance photographer Fiorella Baldisserri received the Story Nature & Environment 2nd Prize for "Drifting Shadows: Space Debris," an 18-month project examining the increasingly crowded environment around Earth.

Her series documents satellites, space research, control systems, astronomical observatories, and the people working within Italy's space and scientific communities. It explores the growing presence of defunct satellites, rocket fragments, and debris from collisions in Earth's orbit, while examining the tension between technological progress and its environmental consequences.

Baldisserri said the project grew from a desire to place people at the center of an increasingly technological world. She researched companies, startups, and astronomical observatories involved in space-related activities before contacting them to obtain permission to photograph their work. The images were made using manual, non-staged photography.

"I felt a deep reverence for what the human mind is capable of creating, but at the same time, a growing concern—and even despair—about what we have allowed to happen in space," Baldisserri told Anadolu.

She chose Italy as the focus of the project because the country combines advanced space-industry and scientific research with communities of professional and amateur astronomers. Through the series, she sought to capture both the technological reality of space research and the human fascination with looking toward the universe.

For Baldisserri, photojournalism carries a particular responsibility because photographs can provide an immediate perspective on complex subjects.

"I believe it is essential to have a strong sense of responsibility in the dissemination of news, and that through truthful images it is possible to contribute to contemporary society by offering a different and immediate perspective on a subject — something that only images can achieve," she said.

She described the award as "a great honor," citing the "undisputed quality" of İstanbul Photo Awards. She said the application process was straightforward and easy to follow and that she entered the contest because of its international importance and its potential to help raise awareness about space and satellite-related environmental issues.

Together, the two winning projects demonstrate the breadth of contemporary documentary photography, moving from the discovery of an ancient mammoth preserved in the frozen ground of Yakutia to the human-made debris accumulating hundreds of kilometers above Earth.

Both photographers use visual storytelling to examine how human activity intersects with fragile environments and to encourage audiences to look more closely at the consequences of scientific and technological progress.

Anadolu's İstanbul Photo Awards has become a cornerstone of global photojournalism, celebrating the art of visual storytelling while shedding light on critical issues worldwide.

More information about the award-winning photographs and jury members of this year’s contest, organized with the support of Turkcell as the communication sponsor and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) as overseas events sponsor, can be found at istanbulphotoawards.com.