German filmmaker Uwe Boll’s movie released in US on June 19, banned in Germany

Elon Musk posts Armie Hammer’s controversial comeback film ‘Citizen Vigilante’ on X German filmmaker Uwe Boll’s movie released in US on June 19, banned in Germany

Elon Musk shared actor Armie Hammer’s controversial comeback film Citizen Vigilante on his X account, briefly making the full movie available to his more than 240 million followers.

A link to the film remained active for about 48 hours before going dark Saturday.

Written and directed by German filmmaker Uwe Boll, Citizen Vigilante was released June 19 in the US. The film has reportedly been banned in Germany for its graphic violence and alleged anti-migrant message.

The movie stars Hammer as Sanders, an ordinary man who takes justice into his own hands after becoming frustrated with crime and what the film portrays as a breakdown of law and order.

According to The Telegraph newspaper, Boll said the film was intended as a political thriller reflecting current social tensions rather than a documentary or a vigilante fantasy.

“The subject matter is so in our faces,” said Boll, adding that he had “always tried to smuggle politics into genre movies.”

The film also stars Costas Mandylor, Desiree Giorgetti, Steffen Mennekes, Neb Chupin and Mukit Abdul Hamid.

Boll said Saturday on X that Citizen Vigilante 2 would be released in 2027.

Musk replied to a post showing the film at No. 2 on Apple TV’s movie chart. “Citizen Vigilante 2 will be even better,” he said.