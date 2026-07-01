Nearly 200 artists, including legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, Marcus Miller, Thee Sacred Souls, and Arooj Aftab, to perform across Istanbul through July 13

33rd Istanbul Jazz Festival brings global stars to Türkiye Nearly 200 artists, including legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, Marcus Miller, Thee Sacred Souls, and Arooj Aftab, to perform across Istanbul through July 13

The 33rd Istanbul Jazz Festival, one of Türkiye's longest-running international music festivals, is bringing nearly 200 artists from around the world to stages across Istanbul through July 13.

Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) and sponsored by Garanti BBVA, the 14-day festival features around 30 concerts alongside a series of special events celebrating jazz and its influence across genres.

At Tuesday's opening ceremony, Turkish jazz vocalist Senem Diyici received the festival's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Harun Izer, the festival director, told Anadolu that its longevity has made it an important event for musicians and audiences alike.

"Reaching our 33rd edition is a wonderful feeling. The continuity of festivals like this is a great benefit for everyone involved—from artists and organizers to audiences," he said.

Among this year's headline acts are Grammy-winning bassist Marcus Miller, who opened the festival, legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, US soul band Thee Sacred Souls, and Pakistani-American singer-songwriter Arooj Aftab, known for blending Sufi musical traditions with jazz.

Beyond concerts, the festival includes signature events such as Jazz in the Parks, offering free outdoor performances, the Jazz Ferry, where musicians perform aboard a ferry cruising the Bosphorus Strait, and Night Out, a multi-venue concert series in Istanbul's Kadikoy district. A new event, Jazz Flavors, will pair live performances with specially curated menus inspired by jazz artists' favorite dishes.

Izer said the festival showcases artists from North and South America, Europe, and Asia, reflecting its broad international outlook.

Nearly 200 artists will perform at venues ranging from parks and historic sites to open-air theaters across Istanbul during the festival. Tickets are available through the event's official ticketing platform, Passo.

For more information, visit caz.iksv.org/en.

*Writing by Beril Canakci