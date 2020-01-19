Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
Corporate News

All Anadolu Agency staffers released after detention in Egypt

Earlier this week, Egyptian police raided Cairo office of Anadolu Agency, detained four employees

19.01.2020
All Anadolu Agency staffers released after detention in Egypt

ANKARA

All of Anadolu Agency staffers, who were detained by Egyptian police earlier this week, were released, said the agency head on Sunday.

“All our staff members, detained in Egypt on Jan. 14 have been released,” Anadolu Agency Director General Senol Kazanci said.

On Tuesday evening, Egyptian police raided the Cairo office of Anadolu Agency and detained four employees.

Hilmi Balci, one of four detained in Egypt, was released last Thursday and he came to Turkey.

Kazanci said three Egyptian citizens of Anadolu Agency staff were released on Sunday for some $600 bail on each.

Turkey and the international community had condemned the raid and called for the immediate release of the staffers.

Turkey’s political relations with Egypt have remained rocky since 2013, when Mohamed Morsi -- Egypt's first freely elected president and a Muslim Brotherhood leader -- was ousted in a bloody military coup.

* Writing by Fahri Aksut


Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
ANALYSIS - Can Berlin conference solve Libyan crisis?
Iran tensions: Hitting the breaks or here to stay?
ANALYSIS - Libya and the Salafi pawns in the game
ANALYSIS - Turkey-Africa partnership: A development-oriented approach
ANALYSIS - TurkStream to strengthen Turkey’s energy hub position

Related news

All Anadolu Agency staffers released after detention in Egypt

All Anadolu Agency staffers released after detention in Egypt

World decries Egypt's detention of Anadolu Agency staff

Anadolu Agency staffer back in Turkey after detention in Egypt

Sudan’s union slams Cairo raid on Anadolu Agency

Sudan’s union slams Cairo raid on Anadolu Agency
KRG minister decries detention of Anadolu Agency staff

KRG minister decries detention of Anadolu Agency staff
One of detained Anadolu Agency staffers in Egypt released

One of detained Anadolu Agency staffers in Egypt released