US, Chinese presidents held ‘good meeting,’ discussed expanding market access for American businesses in China - ‘Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,’ says White House, not mentioning Taiwan issue

Xi, Trump agree 'Hormuz must remain open,' says White House after US-China summit in Beijing US, Chinese presidents held ‘good meeting,’ discussed expanding market access for American businesses in China - ‘Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,’ says White House, not mentioning Taiwan issue

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed that "the Strait of Hormuz must remain open," the White House said Thursday, following the US-China summit in Beijing.

The White House shared a statement about the Trump-Xi talks, not mentioning the issue regarding Taiwan, and extensively referring to the Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz.

“President Trump had a good meeting with President Xi of China,” White House said in the statement shared on US social media company X.

“The two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between our two countries, including expanding market access for American businesses into China and increasing Chinese investment into our industries. Leaders from many of the United States’ largest companies joined a portion of the meeting,” the statement said.

Trump “also highlighted the need to build on progress in ending the flow of fentanyl precursors into the United States, as well as increasing Chinese purchases of American agricultural products,” the statement added.

“The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy. President Xi also made clear China’s opposition to the militarization of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use, and he expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China’s dependence on the Strait in the future.”

“Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon,” the statement added.

Regional tensions have remained high since US and Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year triggered retaliatory attacks and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway between Oman, Iran, and the UAE connecting the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Amid a fragile ceasefire, the US has also enforced naval restrictions targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz since April 13.

According to an official Chinese statement, Xi told Trump that the “two countries will have clashes and even conflicts,” if the Taiwan issue is not handled "properly."

"The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability," said Xi.

"Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy," the Chinese president warned his US counterpart.

The bilateral economic ties, worth $414 billion last year, were "mutually beneficial and win-win in nature," Xi said, adding he "agreed" with Trump on a "new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability."