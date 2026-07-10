2 neighbors set to mark 65th anniversary of China-North Korea Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance

Xi meets Premier Pak as China, North Korea mark anniversary of 1961 treaty 2 neighbors set to mark 65th anniversary of China-North Korea Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance

Meeting on Friday with North Korean Premier Pak Thae Song, China’s President Xi Jinping said “friendship, a shared destiny, and mutual assistance” have always been “distinctive features” of Beijing’s ties with Pyongyang.

Pak is in Beijing on a three-day official visit to China as the two neighbors commemorate the 65th anniversary of a mutual treaty that includes a defense provision.

“The current international situation is complex and volatile. China and North Korea should maintain strategic focus, strengthen strategic confidence,” Xi told Pak, according to Xinhua News.

Pak is leading a ruling Workers' Party of Korea and government delegation, and events commemorating the China-North Korea Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance are scheduled for Saturday.

The treaty was signed on July 11, 1961.

Mentioning his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last month in Pyongyang, Xi said the two sides should “steadily advance pragmatic cooperation … make good use of shared revolutionary memories and resources, ensure that the youth of both countries remember the historical achievements of the Chinese People's Volunteers, and ensure that the great China-North Korea friendship is passed down from generation to generation.”

Beijing and Pyongyang should “strengthen strategic coordination, firmly safeguard their respective sovereignty, security, and development interests, and create a favorable external environment for both countries to follow a socialist path suited to their own national conditions,” he added.

China is the main trading partner of North Korea, which is one of the world's most sanctioned countries due to its nuclear program.