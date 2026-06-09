State of emergency lifted as some flights cancelled at Wellington Airport

Waves up to 36 feet high hit New Zealand coasts, displacing people State of emergency lifted as some flights cancelled at Wellington Airport

Powerful swells reaching up to 11 meters (36 feet) and gale-force winds have battered New Zealand’s Wellington south coast, forcing evacuations, disrupting transport, and prompting a brief state of emergency before conditions eased later in the day, local media reported on Tuesday.

Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for waterfront communities in Owhiro Bay, Island Bay, Houghton Bay, Breaker Bay, and Moa Point, after waves and winds exceeding 100 kilometers per hour (62.1 miles per hour) hit the region, according to RNZ.

Gusts of up to 137 km/h (85.1 mph) were also recorded along parts of the Wairarapa coast.

Some flights were cancelled at Wellington Airport, and a small aircraft was reportedly blown over amid the extreme weather.

Ferry services across the Cook Strait, including Interislander and Bluebridge sailings, were suspended as a precaution.

Wellington Mayor Andrew Little said forecasts had initially indicated potentially dangerous coastal flooding, based on past severe events, including major damage seen in 2020. However, he noted that while waves reached 10-11 meters (32.8-36 feet) offshore, their impact closer to shore was less severe than predicted.

“No major damage has been reported,” Little said, adding that the decision to declare a state of emergency was made on the basis of early forecasts and safety concerns.

The local state of emergency covering southern and eastern wards was later lifted after authorities assessed that risks had reduced.

Hundreds of residents, who were evacuated, later allowed to return home, though officials warned that debris and slick surfaces may still pose hazards.

MetService said high swells would persist until Wednesday morning, with authorities cautioning that another high tide cycle overnight could still bring elevated risks.

Officials urged coastal residents to remain alert despite improving conditions.