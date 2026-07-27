1st phase of polling covers 13 constituencies, with 2 more rounds scheduled for Aug. 2 and Aug. 10

Vote count begins after polling concludes in 1st phase of Pakistan-administered Kashmir elections 1st phase of polling covers 13 constituencies, with 2 more rounds scheduled for Aug. 2 and Aug. 10

Vote count began after polling concluded in the first phase of Legislative Assembly elections in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Monday, state media reported.

Polling opened at 8 am local time (0300GMT) and continued until 6 pm local time (1300GMT) in 13 constituencies in the three districts of the Mirpur Division, Pakistan Television reported.

Initial results are expected to pour in late in the evening.

At least one political activist was killed and several injured in clashes between rival parties at polling stations in different constituencies, according to broadcaster Geo News.

A total of 296 candidates, including nominees from the Pakistan People’s Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and independents, are contesting the elections.

More than 1.4 million voters were eligible to cast ballots in the 13 constituencies across the districts of Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber.

Regional police chief Liaquat Ali Malik told reporters that some 20,000 police personnel were deployed to keep order during the polling.

The second phase of polling is scheduled for Aug. 2 in nine constituencies of the Muzaffarabad Division and all 12 refugee constituencies, while the third phase will be held on Aug. 10 in 11 constituencies of the Poonch Division, according to the daily Dawn.

The Legislative Assembly has 45 general seats, in addition to eight reserved seats.