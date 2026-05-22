Three-day visit by To Lam comes as Southeast Asian neighbors expand cooperation in trade and investment and regional coordination

Vietnam’s president to visit Thailand as countries deepen strategic partnership Three-day visit by To Lam comes as Southeast Asian neighbors expand cooperation in trade and investment and regional coordination

Vietnamese President To Lam will pay an official visit to Thailand from May 27-29 in a move aimed at strengthening political and economic ties between the Southeast Asian nations, according to Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry.

Lam, who serves as both general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and state president, will travel to Thailand with his spouse Ngo Phong Ly and a high-ranking delegation at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his spouse, the Vietnamese government’s web portal Chinhphu.vn reported.

The visit comes as Vietnam and Thailand mark 50 years of diplomatic relations and continue expanding cooperation after they officially elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.

Thai and Vietnamese officials are expected to discuss trade, investment, tourism, labor cooperation and regional coordination during the trip.

Thailand remains Vietnam’s largest trading partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with two-way trade reaching $22.1 billion in 2025, up 9% from the previous year.

Thailand currently ranks among the largest ASEAN investors in Vietnam, with Thai companies maintaining hundreds of active projects in sectors including manufacturing, petrochemicals, renewable energy and retail.

The visit is also expected to focus on strengthening supply chain connectivity and sustainable growth cooperation as both countries seek to deepen economic integration amid broader regional competition and shifting global trade dynamics.