US State Department approves possible missile sale to South Korea Estimated total cost is $292 million, statement says

The US Department of State said on Wednesday that it approved the possible sale of 70 AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles and guidance sections to South Korea.

The estimated total cost is $292 million, the department said in a statement.

"The proposed sale will improve the Republic of Korea’s capability to meet current and future threats by expanding its air defense capability, deterring aggression in the region, and ensuring interoperability with U.S. Forces," it added.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in the US state of Virginia.