Foreign Ministry says China supports Iran in defending its sovereignty, security, territory and national dignity, and improving ties with Gulf, regional states

US-Iran Islamabad pact sends 'positive signal,' be jointly safeguarded, implemented: China Foreign Ministry says China supports Iran in defending its sovereignty, security, territory and national dignity, and improving ties with Gulf, regional states

The US-Iran Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has sent a "positive signal" and should be jointly safeguarded and implemented, China said Wednesday.

China "advocates" dialogue and negotiation in addressing regional issues and differences among parties and "opposes the threat or use of force," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

Beijing "always upholds a just position, supports all efforts conducive to peace, supports the Iranian side in defending sovereignty, security, and territory, and national dignity, and supports Iran in improving its relations with Gulf states and regional countries," he added.

Iran and the US announced on June 14 that they had reached a 14-point understanding mediated by Pakistan, aimed at ending the war and addressing outstanding disputes through dialogue and negotiations.

The memorandum, known as the Islamabad Understanding, entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

The agreement includes provisions related to ending the war, including in Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade imposed on Iran.