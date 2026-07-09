UN General Assembly on Tuesday voted in favor of debating US embargo on Cuba despite objections by Washington

UN vote to debate US sanctions on Cuba shows lack of support for 'bullying': China UN General Assembly on Tuesday voted in favor of debating US embargo on Cuba despite objections by Washington

The overwhelming 136-9 vote in the UN General Assembly favoring debate on US sanctions against Cuba is more evidence that the US’ “unilateral and bullying moves find no support,” China said Thursday.

“Over the past 60 years, the US has imposed a brutal blockade and unlawful sanctions on Cuba. What is worse is that the US has intensified these measures in recent months, triggering an energy crisis in Cuba,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

Mao spoke when asked about how the General Assembly on Tuesday resumed debate on the UN embargo against Cuba despite Washington repeatedly pushing to go to a vote instead.

The spokeswoman said the US embargo on Cuba has “severely violated purposes and principles of the UN Charter and other basic norms governing international relations, infringed upon Cuba’s rights to survive and thrive, and wreaked havoc on the Cuban people.”

“The UN General Assembly’s overwhelming vote reflects extensive international support to the Cuban people in their effort to safeguard their national sovereignty and oppose external interference and blockade. It is another (piece of) evidence that the unilateral and bullying moves find no support,” she said.

She added: “The US should heed the call for justice from the international community and immediately stop its military threats and lift the blockade, sanctions, and any other form of coercion (or) pressure against Cuba.”