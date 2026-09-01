UKMTO did not provide details about nature of incident or identify either tanker or military forces involved

UK maritime agency reports incident involving tanker, military forces in Indian Ocean UKMTO did not provide details about nature of incident or identify either tanker or military forces involved

The UK Maritime Trade Operations said Monday that it got a report of an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Indian Ocean.

“UKMTO have received a report of an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Indian Ocean,” the agency said.

It did not provide details about the nature of the incident or identify either the tanker or the military forces involved.

Through the Gulf of Oman, the Indian Ocean is connected to the Strait of Hormuz, the site of disputes and hostilities in recent months involving the US and Iran, thought there was no indication of any such connection to the incident.

“Vessels are advised to consider the latest maritime security information and maintain awareness of the evolving operational environment,” the UKMTO added.

The UKMTO said authorities are aware of the incident and “relevant investigations remain ongoing.”